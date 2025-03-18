Double Murder mystery: Elderly couple found dead, servant missing in NW Delhi

In a shocking double murder, an elderly couple was found dead while the cops suspect the missing servant in Pitampura area of North West Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light when the couple’s driver on Tuesday reached the house and got no answer after knocking on the door several times. He then altered his two sons, who live in nearby houses.

Both Mapreet and Chanpreet, sons of the deceased couple, forcefully opened the door and found their parents tied with ropes and dead. Moreover, the domestic articles were scattered, ornaments including that worn by the lady were missing.

The same was alerted to the cops who carried out an inspection of the place. As per preliminary investigation, the couple was strangled to death, said a cop.

The victims were identified as Mohinder Singh and his wife Dilraj Kaur, both around 70 years old, were discovered in separate rooms on the third floor of their house and authorities believe the murders took place two to three days ago.

He added that based on the statement of the family, they had a domestic help who attended to their old parent, however, he left the job a few days before the incident and placed another helper.

The same new attendant has been absconding since the incident. He was seen leaving at 5 am in the CCTV footage. Police suspect that the same attendant has murdered the elderly couple with the intention of robbery.

This is not the first such incident of cruelty against elders in the same area as earlier on Monday, a similar crime was reported in Ashok Vihar in Delhi wherein a group of robbers attacked an elderly couple, and stole gold jewellery from them.

After which, the accused fled from the scene in a stolen car. Identified as Om Prakash Aggarwal, the victim and his wife were at home at the time of the incident. Along with them, their maid was also there when three to four armed robbers broke in.