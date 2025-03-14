Sevantri Sarpanch collapses during Holi dance in Rajsamand, declared dead

A pall of gloom descended on Kasaar village in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district late Thursday night as Sevantri Gram Panchayat Sarpanch, Vikas Dave, passed away due to a suspected silent heart attack while participating in the traditional “Gair” folk dance during the Holika Dahan celebrations.

Dave, 53, was leading the dance around 11:00 PM when he suddenly collapsed mid-performance, sources close to him reported.

Advertisement

Locals and a retired nursing professional, Parasram, rushed to assist and attempted to revive him. Despite their efforts, including administering CPR, Dave remained unresponsive.

Advertisement

He was immediately taken to a hospital in nearby Charbhuja town, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Dave had been serving as the Sarpanch of Sevantri Gram Panchayat for the past 10 years. He is survived by his wife, Reena, a daughter, and a son.