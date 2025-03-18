7 feared dead as boat capsizes in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh

Three women and four children are missing and feared dead after a boat capsized in a dam in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to the police, the boat sank in Matatila Dam after developing a hole, causing water to fill the vessel.

The boat was carrying 15 people from Rajavan village, who were on their way to visit a temple located on an island in the middle of the dam.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Prashant Sharma stated that eight people were rescued.

Divers have been deployed to search for the missing persons.