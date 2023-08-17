Left, TMCP students clash on campus

Clashes broke out between students of AIDSO/ SFI and Trinamul Congress’ student front, TMCP in front of Aurobinda Bhavan at Jadavpur University over the submission of a memorandum. Both the student organizations blamed each other for politicizing the death of the JU student.

The TMCP students claimed that they were prevented by AIDSO students from submitting their memorandum and would not leave till they met the authorities. The Left agitating students demanded that the culprits should be given harshest punishment and there is urgent need for hostel restructuring. They want separate hostel blocks for each year students and the pass-out students should vacate the hostel immediately.

SFI district joint secretary and state committee member Shubhadip Bandopadhyay, who was at the campus on Wednesday, said, “At the governor’s court we put forward that the students’ representatives should be allowed to meet the Governor. We also demand that the university should not take any decision without consulting the students. Our campaign is on. We were having a GB meeting in the campus when the TMCP delegation, under the leadership of Trinankur Bhattacharjee entered and disturbed our human chain. They pushed our members and also harassed us.

The SFI state committee member Afreen Begum was injured and is admitted at KPC hospital. The ruling party is trying to shield the culprits.” “This is deplorable what happened at the campus today. Our team, led by Trinankur, went there to hand over their deputation after taking appointments but the Left union members stopped them. They harassed our women members and our member Rajorna Haldar’s dress was torn and another member Sumantra Pramanik, both are in KPC hospital getting treatment. Our protest is on and we will decide on our further action after consultations with the members,” said state vice-president of TMCP, Prantik Chakraborty.