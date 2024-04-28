Blast at BJP leader’s house in N 24-Parganas

An explosion at the residence of a BJP leader at Chandipur in Hasanabad of North 24-Parganas has caused tension today. Allegations by Trinamul Congress suggested that the explosion was caused by a bomb.

Several people have been injured in the blast. However, whether it was a bomb or something else causing the explosion remained unclear as per the police. They have been investigating since Saturday morning. Local sources reported a severe explosion at the residence of local BJP leader Nimai Das. Initially, locals thought it was a bomb blast in the area. Some claimed it was caused by a gas cylinder burst, according to a faction of local BJP leadership.

Upon receiving the news, the police from Hasanabad PS went to the scene.

Trinamul Congress was wick to cease on this opportunity to blame the BJP for causing trouble.

The party on its X handle wrote: “While @BJP4Bengal leaders are storing bombs in their houses, the BJP-led Union govt is misusing central agencies & counter-terrorism forces to exact political vendetta.

Challenging @AmitShah to take action against their 2021 Hingalganj candidate Nemai Das, whose house was stocked with explosives. The matter came to light when an explosion rocked the area today.

Will @NIA_India now probe Das’ links with @SuvenduWB & @blsanthosh? Or will they continue digging up dirt in Sandeshkhali?

Waiting for a response, Mr Home Minister.”

On the other hand, Trinamul leader Kunal Ghosh said: “On instructions of National BJP leaders, Bengal BJP leaders are amassing arms and ammunition to unleash massive violence during polls in Bengal. We demand immediate arrest of BJP leader Nimai Ghosh while leaders like B L Santosh and Suvendu Adhikari should also be investigated.”

The TMC also posted pictures of the BJP leader in question, Nimai Das with party seniors B L Santosh and Suvendu Adhikari.