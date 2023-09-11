Kolkata Metro Railway has witnessed 361 suicide attempts till date since its inception

The Kolkata Metro Railway has witnessed a total of 361 suicide attempts till date since its inception, informed the city metro office today on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day which is observed annually on 10 September. The day is dedicated to educate and aware people not to commit suicides that are ‘currently increasing at an alarming rate across the globe,’ according to the metro railway.

As per the data of the Kolkata Metro railway, the metro staff have foiled 187 attempts and saved 188 lives so far. In the year 2022, six persons attempted suicide out of which two were foiled by the metro railway staff. In 2023, nine such attempts are said to have been made till date, out of which seven have been foiled by the metro staff. Even on last Thursday, the city metro witnessed two suicide attempts in the Blue Line.

The first one occurred at around 9.55 am when a passenger jumped in front of a rake at Girish Park in the down line. The passenger was located under the first coach and rescued alive. The second one occurred at around 3.02 pm when another passenger jumped in front of an approaching rake in the down line at Sovabazar metro station. The motorman stopped the train by applying emergency brakes and the on duty RPF and co-passengers rescued the individual unhurt. Notably, in the East-West Metro, platform screen doors have been installed at all the stations to prevent such attempts. Similar arrangements have been planned for other upcoming metro corridors. Furthermore, placards and posters are on display at all stations requesting all to refrain from committing suicide. Helpline Numbers are also on display at different metro stations for the aid of suicide-prone people and their relatives

