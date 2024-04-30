Why I am what I am…

The Statesman talks to prominent personalities in different professions about why they chose their particular field and what advice they have for youngsters who want to pursue it as a career. This week, Grace Andrew interviews politician Chandra Kumar Bose.

He is a respected political figure who previously worked for BJP but is now an independent politician.

What made you choose this profession?

Advertisement

Well, my family has been in politics for many years. My grandfather, Sarat Chanda Bose, and his younger brother, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, were at the vortex of India’s struggle for freedom. My father, Amiya Nath Bose, was also a member of parliament. So, politics has been in our blood. I was also very keen to contribute positively to our society because both my grandfather and granduncle fought for an independent, united India where there would be equality for all.

Did your education impact your career in any way?

I did my schooling here in Kolkata at La Martiniere, and I did my higher studies at Hendon College in London. Nowadays, there are excellent colleges and institutes in India, but during the course of my career, I felt that my exposure increased by going to London for higher studies. Interacting with students from other countries such as China, Japan, Malaysia, and Russia helped me gain a global perspective that I couldn’t have received in Kolkata, and it gave me a different outlook on various aspects.

What are some things that your political experience had taught you unexpectedly?

Earlier, politics had maintained a standard and certain values. Over the years, there has been a decline in these values. What advice do you have for people aiming to pursue this career? Good people need to come into public life and politics. A lot of people say that politics only consists of goons. That’s not true; you will find good people in politics as well, but we need a lot more. I feel like if people with righteous ethics don’t join politics, then the country will suffer in the long run. Our country needs to be run by intellectual people who can move this country forward.