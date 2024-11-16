Kolkata gets mental health professionals

Kathy Giles-Diaz, The Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General in Kolkata) graced the Carring Minds International Diploma in Psychological counselling graduation ceremony to present the 4th batch of 35 counsellors with their certificates. Recognised by Jadavpur University, this course offered by Akademia, the academic wing of Carring Minds International (Institute of Mental Health & OPD Clinic) covers a variety of topics that not only enhance the students’ understanding of self and the people around them, but also develop a strong foundation for those who want to study further in the field of psychology.

Today, there is a significant gap between the demand for skilled, trained, and certified mental health professionals and the limited availability of quality, affordable mental healthcare services. The institute offers this course both online and offline. The institute has had students from all corners of the country and abroad. In this graduating batch, they have students from the suburbs such as Naihati and Konnagar and international students from Belgium and the UK. Before the start of the convocation, the guests, accompanied by Dr Minu Budhia (psychotherapist & founder of Carring Minds International), toured the institute.

