KMC’s `100cr plan to spruce up drainage in three wards

Residents in three wards of the added areas of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation are soon to get relief. The KMC is set to spend over 100 crore on the drainage system in Wards 11, 112 and 113 of the added areas to enhance the sewerage system at household level in the three wards. According to sources in the KMC, an extensive project has been undertaken by the civic body on improvement of drainage system in the pockets known for waterlogging during monsoons.

A large part of the work has been done in Kidderpore, Behala and other areas that had been identified for waterlogging. After a considerable percentage of work being completed on the main roads, the civic body is now mulling plans to connect smaller lanes and bylanes of some of the wards in South Kolkata. The KMC has planned to do the drainage and sewerage connection to households in large parts of areas like Haridevpur, Bansdroni and Garia.

Apart from connecting the dots of household drainage, the KMC is also to construct a drainage pumping station there. The civic body is considering setting up a drainage pumping station in Ward 113 that is expected to bring an end to the waterlogging woes in the area.

The KMC, according to sources, is to spend more than 100 crore on the work in the three wards. Notably, the civic body has around 226 machineries for the maintenance of the sewerage drainage system of the city. Another 43 new high-pressure jetting-cumsuction machines were rolled out on Saturday to be used by the Sewerage Drainage Department of the KMC.