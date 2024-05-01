Kolkata records hottest day in 70 years

The last day of April became not only the hottest day of the season but also in seven decades when the seemingly unstoppable mercury reached a new high today. Kolkata felt scorched today as the maximum day temperature in the city touched 43 degrees Celsius after 70 years.

After registering a record temperature in 44 years last Thursday, Kolkata witnessed yet another hot and humid day today after 70 years. According to the Met Office, the temperature in the city at 2.30 pm was 43.0 degrees Celsius, which was a record after 70 years. The last time Kolkata recorded such a temperature was in 1954. The city of joy had then recorded 43.3 degrees Celsius in April. The month of April, which broke many records of heat in Kolkata in recent years, also brought one of the longest spells of heatwave after nearly two decades or so.

The weather scientists have indicated no immediate respite from the stifling condition. The RMC has predicted a similar temperature for the city for the next four days, while an orange warning for a heat wave has been issued for eight districts of South Bengal until 4 May. The weather scientists are, however, anticipating that the maximum temperature in Kolkata will remain around 43 degrees Celsius for the next few days and have expressed negligible chances of the mercury shooting up to 45 degrees Celsius by Saturday.

To the relief of the people of south Bengal, the RMC is hopeful of rainfall in the next week. According to the weather department officials, some localised clouds might trigger rain on 5 May at a few places in south Bengal, but that might not be significant, according to the weather scientists. However, during 7-8 May, districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, are anticipated to get good rainfall.