1 more youth dies of heat stroke in city

Hardly five days after the death of a youth at Sonarpur in South 24-Parganas, a 26-year-old youth reportedly died of heat stroke on Monday night in the city reeling under scorching heat wave for the past one week.

The youth, a resident of Baguiati area, fell severely ill and collapsed on Monday afternoon in central Kolkata where he had come on personal work. He was rushed to a private hospital by the police. He died at the hospital on Monday night.

On 25 April, an adolescent girl had died of heat wave while she, along with her friends, was making reels.

Advertisement

The incident had happened when the mercury touched 41 degrees Celsius in the city and parts of south Bengal.

According to police sources, ignoring the heat wave sweeping across south Bengal, Alpana Mondal along with her friend was making reels under scorching sun near her residence around 2.30pm. She collapsed and fell on the ground. Later she died at nearby Sonarpur rural hospital.

Bengal is reeling under severe heat wave with alarming rise in temperature levels.

The Met office has predicted a possibility of light rain in several districts in south Bengal on Sunday.

The mercury soared up to 43.9 degrees Celsius in Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon.

Reeling under an intense heatwave, maximum temperature in Kolkata has been regularly breaching the 40 degrees mark.