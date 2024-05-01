Electronic interlocking replaces historical lever frame cabin

Moving a step ahead in upgrading technology, the Eastern Railway recently replaced the antiquated lever frame at Burdwan up yard with an advanced electronic interlocking system.

The lever frame cabin at the yard dates back to 1948 /1949, according to the ER. The mechanical lever-frame based signalling system was in use since 1949. With its replacement yesterday, the new system has been installed to ensure reliable, faster and easier operation of goods traffic resulting in enhancing revenue for Indian Railways. The installation has been provided with integrated power supply, digital train detection, fire alarm and remote monitoring through data logger for increasing reliability and availability of the signalling system. The work has been commissioned by the signalling and telecom project unit of the Eastern Railway.

The newly-installed electronic interlocking system at Burdwan up yard incorporates 15 point machines, 8 main signals, 12 shunt signals and a visual display unit. The comprehensive set up enhances operational flexibility and also ensures heightened safety protocols.

