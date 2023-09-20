KMC cautions Puja bodies on dengue

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has written to the Durga Puja committees in the city to take measures to prevent water accumulation to curb chances of mosquito breeding in the pandals.

According to civic body sources, the construction of pandals in various corners of Kolkata is going on in full swing. As apprehended by experts, water could accu- mulate in the open ends of the vertically-placed bamboo poles or even potholes that might become a breeding ground for the dengue-caus- ing mosquito, Aedes Aegypti. As a result of this, people living around could fall prey to the mosquito becoming a victim to dengue.

‘If left unnoticed, the potholes or cut ends of bamboo could be a source of danger,’ said the letter.

Advertisement

The KMC has therefore written to the committees, to take steps to prevent such water accumulations. The civic body has urged the organizers to seal the open ends of the bamboo poles being used for erection of pandals with sand, mud or cloth. The municipal corpo- ration has also asked the puja organizers to take similar steps for bamboos being used for advertisements.

Apart from this, the KMC has also decided to intensify the identification of sources of dengue patients. The civic body has decided to focus more on the reported patients and the probable sources in every ward.