Kidnapped bizman rescued from Jharkhand

A tobacco distributor of East Burdwan was rescued by the police from the clutches of the kidnappers within 24 hours of abduction from a Jharkhand location yesterday. The kidnappers had demanded Rs 60 lakh as a ransom from the family of the trader.

A team from the crime branch and the officials of the Memari police station in mufti accompanied the family members and busted the gang in Pakur, Jharkhand. “Our officials received several tip-offs and after tracking the tower location of the cell phones of the kidnappers, finally tracked down the miscreants and rescued the kidnapped businessman,” said Amandeep Singh, SP, East Burdwan.

Benimadhab Chatterjee, the trader residing in Memari municipal town had been to inspect his warehouse near Singur in Hooghly on his motorcycle at 4pm. The kidnappers waiting there overpowered him and forced him to sit in a SUV. “One of our known persons called up on the phone number of my husband and said that the miscreants had kidnapped my uncle,” said Payel Chatterjee, wife of the kidnapped person’s nephew.

She added, “After the midnight hours, our uncle made a call from an unknown number to my husband’s number and managed to inform us that he’s kept in captivity in Pakur.” The police arrested three kidnappers and said that the kidnapped businessman was repeatedly failing to repay hefty cash to one of the kidnappers. The said person was from Murshidabad and had hatched the kidnap conspiracy