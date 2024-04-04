TMC candidate supervises relief work at fire-ravaged Purbasthali

The Trinamul Congress candidate, accompanied by the state animal resources minister went to provide shelter and food to the helpless families of a village in Burdwan Purbo constituency amidst the BJP’s criticism that the TMC was trying to reap political profits out of people’s distress, resulting from either natural calamities or accidental losses.

The TMC candidate, Dr Sharmila Sarkar arrived at Kobla village in Purbasthali PS area in Kalna this morning and supervised rescue and relief operations after several houses were gutted in a devastating fire. She was accompanied by minister Swapan Debnath. Most of the victim’s families were from the local fishing community.

Adding that the party was in close touch with the administrative authorities to ensure quicker relief and rehabilitation, Dr Sarkar said, “Once everything was brought under control by the fire tenders and our men, our first responsibility was to arrange food and shelter for the affected families. The extent of damage of the affected area is now being estimated.”

Minister Debnath said, “These poor people have lost everything. We’ve asked the local administration to expedite relief operations immediately.”

At least four houses belonging to the local fishermen were reduced to ashes today morning. One of the victims said they were unsure about how the incident took place. “All our clothes, documents, and utensils have been destroyed. We tried to douse the fire but failed, later the fire brigade arrived. All the books of our children have been gutted.” BJP’s candidate for Bardhaman Durgapur seat Dilip Ghosh already blamed TMC for attempting to earn ‘profit’ out of people’s distress in natural or accidental disasters.