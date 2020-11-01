A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari took an indirect dig at his own party, two heavyweight Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh and Saumitra Khan have hinted at his arrival in the saffron camp.

Adhikari, the Minister in Charge of Transport, Irrigation and Water resource in Govt. of West Bengal, is known for expressing disappointment towards his party for not being given position as other senior members.

Staying true to his style on Saturday, he had highlighted his desolation subtly between the words he spoke at an event in a college in West Bengal’s Nandigram.

A day after, BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh has made an indirect claim that Adhikari might be on his way to the hindutva outfit. “They (TMC) will send him to BJP anyway,” Ghosh was quoted as saying by Zee 24 Ghanta on Sunday.

The Medinipur MP added, “We have kept our doors wide open to welcome everyone. If TMC sends anyone, we’ll take him. If someone’s willing to do politics, there’ll be opportunity. However, there has been no discussion as of now.”

Going one step ahead, BJP Yuba Morcha chief, Saumitra Khan, directly asked Adhikari to join BJP. He said, “There is no place for hardworking and honest people in the TMC. Mass leaders like Suvendu Adhikari will be sidelined to pave the way for a particular MP.”

“He should resign from the TMC and join the BJP. He will have the freedom to work in a democratic party like the BJP,” Khan told as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Nandigram MLA Adhikari had said that he did not owe his political success to anyone. “I haven’t used a lift to go up or a parachute to come down. I have taken each and every step alone,” the 49-year-old said.

One of the architects of TMC’s Nandigram revolution, the 49-year-old MLA is still a major force of the party’s ground-level organisation in the state. Many Consider the Nandigram representative as second biggest crowd puller of TMC after Mamata Banerjee herself.

However, as has been the norm with TMC, Banerjee has never allowed anyone to come near her in terms of matching the political aura. Instead of giving him a senior leadership role, Adhikari has been kept in check ever since the reports of his despondency started to emerge.

Bengali media has been filled with reports of BJP trying to poach him for some time. Even though Adhikari has never hinted about switching to the saffron camp, his unhappiness within TMC is an open secret.