Remarks against Mamata: Dilip Ghosh granted bail

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh today was granted bail by the ACJM Court, Durgapur pertaining to a case registered against him for his remarks about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s parentage. Mr Ghosh had passed the remark at Chaturanga Maidan in City Centre in Durgapur town on 26 March Two FIRs were registered against Mr Ghosh with the local New Township Police Station and the Durgapur Police Station immediately bringing charges of offence against public tranquility, peace and criminal act of insulting the modesty of a woman (under Sections – 504 & 509 of the IPC).

A housewife Kajal Das of Viswakarma Nagar slapped an FIR under Sections 504, 509 against Mr Ghosh with the NTS police station and Manoj Chand – a lawyer by profession and the Youth TMC president of Durgapur – 1 block registered a complaint with the Durgapur police station. Mr Ghosh’s party too had slammed him on the issue and the Election Commission of India had cautioned him as well. After the ACJM, Durgapur, Asimananda Mondal granted him bail, Mr Ghosh said: “In politics, some slips of the tongue occur from time to time but we need to be cautious.”

