History on wheels wows visitors

On 19 January, the long-awaited 54th edition of the Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally, brought the city of joy to life, marking it as an auspicious day filled with history and glory in the calendar of Kolkata. The rally that started at the iconic Royal Calcutta Turf Club (RCTC) ground, featured around 150 vintage and classic cars and twowheelers. Throughout the city, the spectators were treated with mesmerizing visual delights as these marvellous machines traversed a 25-kilometre course.

The automobiles turned heads and sparked conversations among viewers lining the streets to catch a sight of vehicles that once defined an era of sophistication. Bengali Actress, June Malia shared her memories associated with the Statesman Vintage and Classic Car rally since childhood: “It’s the 54th year, that The Statesman is organising this Vintage and Classic Car rally and this event holds a special place in my heart. Visiting this rally feels like cherishing the magical moments of my growing-up years. My love for automobiles generated and developed because of this rally. Being a vintage enthusiast, I admire the beauty and elegance of this classic vehicles.

Advertisement

Every winter, I used to attend this rally with my father. Life was simpler back then and we had few events to look forward to and The Statesman Vintage and Classic Car was the highlight of the season. Over all, it was a day full of enjoyment and fun.” A longtime admirer of the rally, Rima Sen Mortemart, Director Projects & Recycling, Guardian Plasticote Ltd., views it as a perfect blend of culture and history. She shares her deep connection with the rally, “It is definitely one of the most celebrated events of Kolkata. It’s not just about showcasing the classic cars, it’s also about preserving the culture and history. It gives an opportunity for people from all walks of life to come together on a pleasant Sunday morning and appreciate these timeless beauties. Each vehicle carries a narrative, and stories are what make memories.

Advertisement

These vehicles aren’t just a mode of transport ~ they are pieces of art. I have been visiting the rally since childhood and I’m amazed by how well-maintained the cars are.” First-time visitor, Sanjay Verma, Director (Finance) of Andrew Yule & Co. Ltd is overwhelmed: “This is my first time attending the Statesman Vintage and Classic Car’s rally and it has been an extraordinary experience. These automobiles, which are rarely visible, are a visual treat and an incredible testament of the era. I’m delighted to see the royal collection of these vintage pieces.

As a first-time visitor, I was curious about how the event would unfold, and I must say, it exceeded all my expectations. The management and coordination were exemplary, making the event a memorable one.” Well-known actress of Bengali cinema, Rituparna Sengupta, graced the event, adding grandeur to this 54th edition of the Statesman rally. Mr Pankaj Kumar, Executive Director (Regional Services, Eastern Region Office, Indian Oil Corporation,Ltd, shares his view on attending the rally for the first time: “It feels incredible to be a part of this grand event. I’m thoroughly impressed by the entire event-~ the vintage and classic cars, the two-wheelers, the rally itself and the performances. It is a remarkable tradition that has been excellently maintained by The Statesman group. I feel privileged to have witnessed this wonderful display.”