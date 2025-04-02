7 gram panchayats nominated for Centre’s e-governance award

Kashipur gram panchayat, under Kashipur block in Purulia district has been nominated for the central government’s prestigious national e-governance award along with six other gram panchayats in the state.

The seven gram panchayats selected from West Bengal for the National e-governance award are – Turturi Khanda of Kumargram block of Alipurduar district, Baneswar-II gram panchayat, under Shyampur-II block of Howrah district, Majhipara-palashi gram panchayat of Barrackpore-I block of North 24-Parganas, Kaliara-II panchayat of Kharagpur-II block of West Midnapore district, Debhog of Haldia block of East Midnapore district, Mirzapur – Bankipur gram panchayat under Singur block of Hooghly district and Kashipur gram panchayat, under Kashipur block of Purulia district.

All these seven gram panchayats have been informed in a letter by the state rural development and panchayat department and have been directed to submit a video footage with all the data. It will be forwarded to the Union government.

Lakhra gram panchayat of Pooncha block in Purulia has already received this prestigious e governance award from the Centre.

Now, Kashipur will be the second gram panchayat in Purulia to receive the same award.

All these seven gram panchayats have cent per cent online work, including birth certificate and death certificate issues. The panchayat grievance cell is also trying to solve issues sent through online systems.

With a year to go before the next Assembly polls, the central award of seven gram panchayats for implementing cent per cent e-governance will give a big boost to the state government led by CM Mamata Banerjee.

“It is a matter of great pride that our block (panchayat) has been selected for the best e-governance in the country. We are preparing all the documents and clips and soon will be sent to the panchayat and rural development department,” added Supreme Das, block development officer (BDO) of Kashipur in Purulia.