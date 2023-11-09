‘Govt setting up cluster to make green crackers’

The Bengal government is setting up a cluster to manufacture green crackers, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and urged people to use them. She inaugurated the Janbazar Sammmilito Sarbojonin Kalipuja Samity this evening. The main organiser of this puja is Trinamul Congress MLA Swarnakamal Saha. (Photo) She said: “Firecrackers often take lives.

The Bengal government will set up a cluster to manufacture green crackers and I request businessmen to produce these crackers. Doing business is good but they should look after the interest of people.” Paying homage to Rani Rashmoni, founder of the Daskhineshwar Kali temple she said: “Every year I come to inaugurate this puja.

I am praying for everyone’s success, prosperity and peace. I am praying for world peace.” She chanted hymns from the Chandi, the great scripture on the Divine Mother. Miss Banerjee said she was keeping well. She was not climbing stairs as advised by the doctors. She said: “I had inaugurated 1,200 Durga Pujas virtually but now I am fine.

I thank all of you for praying for my recovery.” She virtually inaugurated the Kali Puja at Five Star Sporting Club whose main organiser is Sanjay Bakshi. She urged people to observe all the festivals that will come after Kali Puja, like Chhat Puja, Jagatdhatri Puja and Guru Nanak’s birthday.

Miss Banerjee virtually inaugurated the Banglar Sarir Haat in Delhi, which has come up at Banga Bhavan in the national capital. She said more such centres will come up across the country. Miss Banerjee also inaugurated Kali Pujas at Venus Club on Harish Mukherjee Road and India Club. She remembered Trinamul Congress leader Rajib Deb who passed away some years ago while inaugurating the Kali Puja on Shakespeare Sarani. “Rajib da brought me here to inaugurate the puja many years ago.

Though he no longer with us, we all remember him. The puja has grown big over the years,” she said. She said Shakespeare Sarani and its neighbourhood “look like mini India.