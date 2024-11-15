Fire safety drill at DRM office

A fire safety demonstration was conducted for all staff at DRM Office in Asansol division of Eastern Railway today. This initiative aimed to enhance fire safety awareness and equip employees with practical skills for emergency situations. The event was held at the flag hoisting area, located at the main entrance of the DRM Office building.

The session was led by Chetna Nand Singh, DRM of Asansol division and attended by all branch officers, who emphasised the importance of understanding fire safety protocols. The active participation of DRM office staff demonstrated a strong commitment to learning the necessary skills for handling fire emergencies.

Staff members received guidance on the proper techniques for operating fire extinguishers, with experts illustrating essential steps for managing different types of fire hazards.

