A fire broke out in a plastic warehouse in Barabazar police station area. 15 fire engines at the scene. The warehouse of the stationery shop caught fire. The fire did not come under control even after two and a half hours. The shutters of the shop were cut to put out the fire.

Minister of State Firhad Hakim arrived at the spot. “The cause of the fire is not yet known. The whole fire has now spread to the top. There is no fire below, where it was caught. The fire is being fought. No casualties have been reported so far,” he said.