Students to benefit from such education fairs: Firhad Hakim

Mayor Firhad Hakim urged the organizers of Education Interface 2023 to provide counselling at the school level to help students, particularly those who are meritorious but come from economically-challenged families, to select the course that is best suited for them.

He was inaugurating the Education Interface 2023, organized by Career Planner Edu fair at Netaji Indoor Stadium, this morning. Mr Hakim said, “During our time we did not know what to study and how to proceed in academic career.

But now things have changed and through such fairs, students get an opportunity to know about the subjects that will be best suited for them,” he said. Mr Hakim’s cabinet colleagues Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state agriculture minister and Purnendu Basu, chairman of West Bengal Council of Technical and Vocational Education, were present at the fair.

Aspiring students, young professionals and industry experts from across the country gathered to engage with educational institutions, training centers and industry leaders, all under one roof.

The Education Interface 2023 aims to bridge the gap between education and industry, providing participants with the necessary tools and information to make informed career choices and succeed in their respective fields.

Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said, “Just as parents work for their children, the organizers too help in guiding the students by organizing this Education Interface 2023.

Nowadays, students don’t have to go outside the state for their studies, there are many courses within the state. Many university colleges in the state are fully equipped with all such courses.” Speaking on occasion, founder of Career Planner Edu Fair, Dipak Sinha Roy, said, “Career education should not be limited to theoretical knowledge alone. We are incredibly privileged to host

Education Interface 2023, a remarkable event that brings together colleges and universities, all conveniently gathered under a single roof.

It provides students and parents with an invaluable opportunity to interact face-toface with representatives from various educational institutions, enabling them to gain comprehensive knowledge and clarity about their academic future.”