Sukanta Majumder hints at an hakim’s arrest

Hinting at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Firhad Hakim, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that Hakim is the next to be behind bars.

Addressing a rally, Majumdar said that two ‘jailed’ leaders are not well, so soon the ‘hakim’ (doctor) should also be sent to treat them.

“The two arrested TMC leaders are not keeping well in jail. They are making a beeline to the hospital. So, soon the hakim of TMC will also be sent to jail. He should be prepared,” said Majumdar.

Challenging Majumdar’s comment, Hakim said that the BJP should inform him against which ‘crime’ will he be jailed.

“I am not afraid of going to jail but I am worried about my social image. According to the BJP all those who do TMC are corrupt and those who are in saffron camp are saints. The BJP should inform me that against which crime I should be jailed. They (BJP) should also inform about the conspiracy they are hatching against me, since they are making predictions,” said the KMC mayor.

Referring to the Narada bribery scam Hakim said that he was once sent to jail and also that he didn’t go to hospital.

Slamming the BJP state president, TMC leader Satabdi Ray said that Majumdar seems to be the ‘head’ of CBI.

“It seems Majumdar had made a list against the TMC leaders. It seems that Majumdar is the head of CBI,” said Satabdi sarcastically.

Meanwhile BJP national vice-president and MP Dilip Ghosh today said that as heavyweight leaders of TMC were arrested so BJP workers will be skinned to make shoes and time will come to reply those leaders a heavy blow. Mr Ghosh today also said that he has no other option but to depend on the CBI for action. “Questions will be raised if sometimes they cannot give results,” said Mr Ghosh.