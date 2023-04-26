Fire at 14th Avenue society in Noida; no casualty

A massive fire broke out at Gaur City 14 Avenue in Noida Extension of Greater Noida West on Wednesday afternoon was brought under control by timely action of the police and the fire brigade personnel. No casualty was reported in the incident.

The residents of the society informed the local police and fire brigade officials about the mishap soon after they noticed the fire.

The entire society was in panic as the fire was spreading in the building with residents rushing out of their houses. In a video of the incident in circulation on social media a portion of the building can be seen on fire emitting plumes of smoke.

In an official statement, the Noida Police said, “After getting the information about the incident, two fire tenders reached the spot and brought it under control. Fortunately, there has been no loss of life in the incident.”

“Although the cause of the fire is not yet known, a short circuit has been found in the preliminary investigation. However, if any complaint is received, action will be taken and investigation will also be done,” they added.

More information is awaited.