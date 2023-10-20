Fast Food Stall Owner And His Wife Died In Bomb Attack, Widespread Outrage At Narendrapur

KOLKATA, 20 OCTOBER: Following the news of a tragic couple’s death, locals last night at Gangajoari, near Narendrapur, clashed with the police and set up roadblocks in many localities. Sadly, Sujay Mandal and his wife Tuktuki passed away last night from injuries sustained in a socket bomb explosion that occurred on Wednesday morning as they were opening their fast food restaurant. They tragically passed away in the hospital after being admitted in a severe condition.

The locals were furious after hearing this tragic news, and they swarmed the police station, demanding that the criminals who were reportedly responsible for the explosions be taken into custody right away. According to a senior police officer, the news of their deaths caused a great deal of outrage throughout the community. The couple’s dead remains were found, which infuriated the locals even more and caused roadblocks in a number of locations.

After some time, the Narendrapur police station was informed, and a large police presence was dispatched to the scene in an attempt to restore order. With the protestors, a heated altercation broke out. Residents of the area claimed that the police had long since rejected their accusations against miscreants, and in certain circumstances, their worries had been overlooked. Some even said that on Wednesday, the pair were the target of miscreants who threw the bomb at them with too much force.

The locals’ rage was then heightened when their bodies were returned to the area. Their worries were expressed about the administration’s apparent lack of action over an extended period, since the entire area appears to have devolved into a lawless haven for lawbreakers. “Very little action has been taken thus far, in spite of the gravity of this situation.” According to local resident Amit Mukherjee, “the police used batons in response when the protestors tried to voice their grievances.”