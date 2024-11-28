ER registers surge in non-PRS earnings

The Eastern Railway registered an overall surge in non-PRS (passenger reservation system) earnings of 18.02 per cent in 2024-25, indicating a broader trend of increased passenger reliance on the flexibility and affordability offered by the railway system, according to the zonal railway.

The Asansol division of the Eastern Railway serving several industrial and urban hubs witnessed a 25.55 per cent increase in unreserved ticket earnings for 2024-25 for non-suburban sections. According to the ER, the surge in unreserved ticket sales points out the growing number of passengers opting for affordable, short-distance travel. The Asansol division is strategically located, providing connectivity to major towns in West Bengal and nearby regions. With a wide network of local and non-suburban trains, the division has become a critical link for daily commuters and travelers, who prefer the flexibility of non-reserved tickets.

Likewise, the Malda division has recorded a 65.88 per cent increase in non-PRS earnings this financial year for the suburban section. As learnt from the ER office, the demand for unreserved tickets is rising, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where people prefer quick, affordable travel options to larger cities and towns. The growth in non-PRS earnings reflects the growing importance of railways in connecting communities across the region, offering them an accessible and cost-effective means of transport.

