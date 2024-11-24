ER instals advanced LCD TVs

Aiming to enhance the travel experience of daily commuters by combining entertainment with vital information, Eastern Railway’s Howrah division has installed advanced infotainment systems in six three-phase EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) rakes.

According to the ER, each coach of these EMU rakes is equipped with four state-of-the-art LED/LCD TVs. These displays serve a dual purpose of featuring engaging commercial advertisements and broadcast essential railway messages and government campaigns such as Vigilance Week, Swachhata Hi Seva, Amrit Bharat, and Dekho Apna Desh. The time-sharing arrangement ensures 70 per cent of the screen space is dedicated to commercial content, while the remaining 30 per cent showcases railway updates and public awareness initiatives.

As pointed out by the ER office, the initiative has been taken with the idea of modernizing railway services and improving commuter satisfaction. The infotainment systems also open new avenues for non-fare revenue generation through advertisements, enabling a sustainable model for future upgrades.

