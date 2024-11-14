Enhanced crowd management at stations during festive season

In response to the heightened passenger traffic during the festive season, Asansol Division of Eastern Railway has implemented enhanced crowd management measures across various stations to ensure smooth passenger flow and orderly movement on platforms.

Additional railway personnel have been deployed, and facilities have been upgraded to meet the surge in demand, said Chetna Nand Singh, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Asansol.

Key trains experiencing high demand, including 18622, 12316, 13331, 12303, 18184, 13332, 18183, and 03682, have contributed significantly to the passenger load at these stations.

Advertisement

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, along with other railway staff, are actively monitoring passenger movement, guiding travellers and maintaining order during peak hours.

To reduce congestion, designated entry and exit points have been established, along with additional signage to assist passengers in navigating the stations easily. Extra ticket counters have been arranged, and the frequency of public announcements has been increased to keep passengers updated on train schedules and platform changes.

Temporary waiting areas and additional water dispensers have also been set up to enhance comfort for travelers during peak waiting periods.

“These proactive measures highlight Asansol Division’s commitment to providing safe, efficient, and comfortable travel for all passengers during the festive season’s increased travel demands,” the DRM added.

This year the Indian Railways have transported a record number of passengers during the festive season.