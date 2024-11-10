Drive to make environment clean

In a commendable display of collective responsibility, Bengal Sub-Area personnel and SBI General Insurance staff participated in a successful cleanliness drive this morning in Kolkata. The event witnessed active involvement from 100 personnel of Bengal Sub-Area and 40 representatives from SBI General Insurance, emphasising the spirit of collaboration for a cleaner and greener India.

This initiative aligns with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign for cleanliness and sustainability. Participants focused on cleaning public spaces, collecting waste, and raising awareness about the importance of hygiene and environmental preservation. The effort underscores the broader vision of sustainability, extending the Indian Army’s role from national security to environmental stewardship.

Addressing the participants, a senior officer from Bengal Sub-Area stated, “Our commitment to the nation goes beyond safeguarding its borders. Initiatives like these reflect our dedication to the well-being of our communities and the environment.” A representative from SBI General Insurance echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the company’s focus on corporate social responsibility and its ongoing collaboration with the Indian Army in nation-building efforts.

Advertisement

The event concluded with a pledge to continue working towards a cleaner environment and inspire more citizens and organizations to join this movement. This cleanliness drive is a testament to the shared commitment to realising the vision of a Swachh Bharat, said the organisers.