Schools face crisis as many Madhyamik, HS examiners lose jobs

A number of teachers engaged as examiners for Madhyamik papers have been axed after the latest Supreme Court verdict.

Besides, a number of secondary schools in both the Burdwan districts like other south Bengal districts have suffered the brunt of the latest Supreme Court verdict, which has posed a threat to future academic activities as their faculty strength has come down against the student strength.

Advertisement

Two PhD conferred teachers, along with others have been axed from the Krishnapur High School of East Burdwan. Soumen Konar, headmaster of the school said: “Such teachers of our school were engaged as examiners of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary papers. I’m unsure what’s going to be the fate of the papers examined by them.” The school had 24 faculties and 1,047 students before the verdict was pronounced.

Advertisement

Nivedita Kanya Girl’s High School in Burdwan has 19 teachers against 350 students. Swagata Mondal, headmistress of the school, said: “Three teachers and a Group-D staff have been scrapped now, leaving us in jeopardy.”

The schools in Kalna and Katwa were already struggling against inadequate faculty strength. The appointment of six teachers of Kalna Maharaja High School has been rejected by the Supreme Court today. The school accommodates 1,800 students. The school authorities exclaimed: “Once six teachers are removed at a time, we’ll surely face difficulties in school operations.”

Eight teachers of Nepalipara Hindi High School – the largest institution that accommodates more than 4,000 students and four teachers of Jemua Bhadubala Institution in Durgapur have been axed after the SC verdict.

National teacher Dr Kalimul Haque is the headmaster of Nepalipara School. He said: “It’s most unfortunate that eight of our teachers have been identified as unauthorised. We are not sure how to manage the crisis.”