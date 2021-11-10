Deocha Pachami: CM rolls out compensation package for displaced

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today announced a compensation package amounting to Rs 10,000 crore for people displaced due to the Deocha Pachami coal block project in Birbhum.

“We will not do anything like what had happened in Singur (forcible land acquisition for car project). We will start the project with government-owned land. We are a pro-people government. We don’t believe in doing things by force,” Miss Banerjee told the Assembly. The Deocha Pachami Harinsingha Dewanganj~the world’s second-largest coal block~was allotted to the

state by the Centre a few years ago.

Miss Banerjee said the mining project has the potential of generating nearly one lakh jobs in Birbhum and its neighbouring districts. The state government is investing around Rs 35,000 crore in this project, which spans an area of 3.04 lakh acres. Of the 3.04 lakh acres, around 1 lakh make for government-owned land. According to the compensation package, any person possessing his house and plot on the project area is entitled to get Rs 10 to 13 lakh per

bigha.

Along with this, in connection to shifting, maintenance, allowance, cattle shed and others, he/she would get another 5.5 lakh and a house on 500 square feet on RR Colony. A member of each of the families who lose their house or plot or the bargadars would get the job in the police in the rank of junior constable. A total of 4942 people would be given jobs.

Around 3000 crusher labourers will receive a maintenance charge of Rs 1.20 lakh. Again around 160 agricultural labourers of the project area would receive a one-time financial aid amounting to Rs 50,000 and 500 days of guaranteed work under the MGNREGA scheme. A total of 285 crusher owners will get the cost of their houses and plots lying on the project area along with Rs 50,000 shifting allowance.

This apart, for six months 10 metric tonne of basalt will be given free of cost. Along with this 27 quarry owners will also get the cost of their houses and plots. Under the compensation package, houses will be constructed in Model RR Colony. All necessary infrastructure and facilities will be set up in the colony. These include construction of roads, arranging drinking water facilities, power, healthcare centre, anganwadi centre, ration shop, bank and community centre.