Mamata to meet Puja organizers today

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting will Puja organisers at Netaji Indoor stadium tomorrow.

Chief secretary HK Dwivedi, home secretary BP Gopalika, director general of police, commissioner of Kolkata Police will be present at the meeting along with the representatives of different clubs.

Firhad Hakim, mayor, ministers Aroop Biswas and Indranil Sen and Debashis Kumar, member, mayor-incouncil parks and squares will be present at the meeting.

Around 40,000 community Durga Pujas are held across the state. Durga Puja has received an intangible heritage tag from UNESCO.

A grand carnival is organized on Red Road where the best puja organisers showcase their image along with pandals and organize cultural presentations on Red Road.

All the district magistrates and superintendents of police, SDOs and BDOs will join the meeting virtually.

The question that is hovering around is whether the chief minister will enhance the financial assistance to the clubs.

The clubs get Rs 60,000 as financial assistance.

Meanwhile, in a bid to assist pandal hoppers during the time, a special app, Digital Canvas will start from 1 October.

This will give them live navigation to 60 community Durga Pujas. They will get information about the pujas, parking area, history of the Puja and timings of anjali, sandhya aarti and allied information.

Users can vote for five best pujas from the app and these pujas will be awarded later at a function at Uttam Mancha on 26 November.