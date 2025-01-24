Poor visibility leads to flight disruptions

Dense fog and poor visibility over Kolkata on Thursday morning caused disruptions in flight operations, forcing multiple flights bound for the city to be diverted to other airports. According to sources, the disruptions began early in the morning as visibility levels fell below operational thresholds, impacting both domestic and international flights. A total of 12 flights were diverted to nearby airports, including Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Chennai, and Shamshabad.

Diverted flights are IGO227 from Bangalore to Kolkata was diverted to Bhubaneswar at 07.36 a.m. Flight IGO504 from Delhi to Kolkata was diverted to Ranchi at 7.39 a.m. IGO1058 from Suvarnabhumi to Kolkata was diverted to Bhubaneswar at 8.03 a.m. AXB2753 from Bangalore to Kolkata was diverted to Bhubaneswar at 8.03 a.m. UAE2V from Dubai to Kolkata was diverted to Chennai at. 8.04 a.m., among others.

Advertisement

Authorities at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport implemented additional measures to improve visibility and safety on the runway. However, adverse weather conditions persisted throughout the morning, complicating operations. Airlines have assured passengers that necessary arrangements, including alternate transport options and updated flight schedules, are being made to minimise inconvenience. Travellers scheduled to fly to or from Kolkata today are advised to check their flight status with their respective airlines before heading to the airport. Meteorological forecasts predicted an improvement in visibility later in the day. The disruption highlights the need for enhanced infrastructure and systems to mitigate the impact of adverse weather on air travel, ensuring smoother operations in the future.

Advertisement