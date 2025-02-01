Dense fog returns to Delhi after 15 days, AQI remains ‘very poor’

Residents of Delhi woke up to a dense layer of fog on Saturday, reducing visibility to zero for the first time in 15 days, while the air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘very poor’ category.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog on Sunday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average AQI over the last 24 hours stood at 355, categorizing it as ‘very poor.’ With worsening air quality, GRAP III restrictions remain in effect across the city.

The weather department recorded Delhi’s minimum temperature at 10.2°C and the maximum at 26.2°C.

Additionally, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect northwest India on February 3, potentially bringing a spell of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

At Safdarjung Airport, visibility dropped to zero meters at 8:00 AM but improved to 200 meters by 8:30 AM and continued to improve thereafter.

Similarly, Palam Airport recorded its lowest visibility at 50 meters between 5:00 AM and 8:00 AM before conditions improved.

The dense fog affected flight operations, with CAT III-compliant flights facing challenges in landing and takeoff.

Due to foggy conditions across north Indian cities, several flights departing for these destinations were delayed, Delhi International Airport Limited posted on X.