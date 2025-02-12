Flight operations affected at city airport

Flight operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport were disrupted on Wednesday morning as dense fog reduced visibility, prompting the implementation of Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) from 3.40 a.m. to 7.40 a.m.

Despite the adverse weather, arrival operations remained unaffected, with 12 flights landing as scheduled. However, departure operations experienced delays, with 10 flights facing disruptions due to poor visibility. No flights were cancelled, diverted, or forced to return to the ramp, airport authorities confirmed. A total of 26 flights took off during the affected hours, though departures were impacted by the fog-induced delays. Passengers faced inconvenience as airlines adjusted schedules to accommodate the situation. Authorities at the airport assured that normal operations resumed as soon as visibility improved. Weather-related delays are common during winter months in Kolkata, and airlines continue to coordinate with airport officials to minimize disruptions.

