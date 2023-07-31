Dengue prevention drive: Under-construction buildings under KMC scanner

After vacant plots and abandoned old dilapidated structures, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is now set to put under-construction buildings under scrutiny as a part of the dengue prevention drive. The information was shared by the MMIC of Drainage Department, Tarak Singh who was on a dengue awareness drive yesterday. While conducting the campaign in ward number 118 in Behala, the MMIC came across an under construction building where he spotted a space with stagnant water. The MMIC asked the on-duty security staff to get it cleared.

He is also said to have informed that if the civic body comes across such instances, it would take action against the authorities of the building. The KMC has decided to break the locks of abandoned and old dilapidated structures that have not been maintained or cleaned by their owners since long but pose a threat of dengue. The civic body, after carrying out the necessary cleaning of the premises, would hand over the keys to the local police station and the charges would be added to the property tax bill of the structure.

Notably, taking a firm stance against violators of the dengue prevention drive, the KMC has filed around 85 cases in the municipal court. As informed by the officials of KMC, around 5,000 notices have also been served by the civic body under section 496 of the KMC Act. If the violators do not take any steps to follow the guidelines, in the next step, a case would be filed against them at the municipal court.

