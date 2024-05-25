City police set to impose Sec 144 from 28 May

From 28 May, Kolkata Police is all set to clamp Sec 144 in the city for two months till July to curb, what it claims, any “violent activity” for which a blueprint had been prepared.

The police are taking no chances.

Issuing the notice on the necessity of clamping of Sec 144 on the city streets, Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal said that prohibitory order under Section 144, which pertains to assembly of not more than five people, to be in force on city streets particularly in areas like Esplanade and Victoria House under Bow Bazar PS to Hare Street PS from 28 May till 26 July.

Though the city police sources are downplaying the notice on clamping of Sec 144, particularly in areas around Esplanade and claiming it to be a routine affair the date of 28 May has assumed significance. On 28 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to come to the city and is slated to participate in a road show for campaigning.

The road shows, either by the Prime Minister or later by the chief minister on the eve of the last lap of the polls, 1 June, are unlikely to be held in those areas.