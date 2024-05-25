Metro to run extended services at night

In what should come as good news to city commuters, the Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to run special services on the Blue Line on an experimental basis at night from today. The services are to be operated in both up and down directions with rakes leaving Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum stations at 11pm from Monday to Friday. According to the carrier, during the two services, the train would stop at all stations en-route while one ticket counter at each station would be kept open to issue tokens, smart cards and so on.

Meanwhile, the city Metro received the much awaited Dalian rakes from China on 23 May. According to sources, the second batch of the Dalian coaches were discharged from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, on the day, when 16 Metro rail coaches, each weighing 48 tons, were unloaded at Netaji Subhash Dock of the city port. According to the SMPK, these state-of-the-art coaches were carried in a vessel MV Bosi 58, having length of 116.99 m and gross tonnage of 8621 and breadth of 19.6 m, arrived at Netaji Subhash Dock, under the Kolkata Dock System of SMP Kolkata on 22 May.

