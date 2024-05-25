Arjun Singh receives death threat

BJP Barrackpore MP candidate Arjun Singh received a death threat via WhatsApp call last night. The threat was made for 29 May, i.e., within five days from now. The Barrackpore BJP candidate posted the call recording on social media.

However, the candidate is not giving much importance to the threat. He said, “Mamata Banerjee can do anything, but it’s not possible to eliminate me by announcing it beforehand.” In the audio clip, posted on X, the voice on the other end can be heard threatening to kill Arjun by 29 May. The voice in Hindi says, “Arjun Singh, if you can, stay alive until the 29th. I will shoot you dead in front of everyone.” Along with the audio, he mentioned that he has filed a complaint with Barrackpore Police. Mr Singh said, “This is the state of law and order in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee’s rule. Watch what TMC will do. Partha Bhowmik, Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee can do anything. But killing me after announcing it is very difficult. They can kill me otherwise.”

Arjun revealed that the youth who made the call is named as Niketan Verma, also known as Chottu. His father’s name is Anup Verma. Arjun alleged that the accused is involved in drug dealing. The outgoing MP stated that the police have been informed about the entire matter, and an investigation will start immediately.

Yesterday, the house of booth agent Tapas Ray, the BJP candidate at Tala Park, was attacked. Two bikes belonging to the BJP Yuva Morcha leader and his brother were set on fire. BJP leaders claimed that even after the Assembly election, they continue to be victims of Trinamul violence. The BJP has targeted the Trinamul over this issue, while the state’s ruling party has denied the allegations.