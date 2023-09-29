Days ahead of Delhi demo, CM slams Centre for denial of funds

Trinamul Congress chairperson and the Chief Minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee today lambasted the BJP led Central government for not releasing funds worth crores of rupees under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme.

Miss Banerjee tweeted: “For far too long, the people of Bengal have been bearing the brunt of withheld MGNREGA and Awas Yojna funds. But we will not bow down.We shall march to Delhi, carry- ing heartfelt letters written by the affected people. Togeter we stand firm and unwa- vering for Bengal and its people.”

She said: “We will make sure that our voice reaches the leaders in Delhi for the due funds of the poor people of Bengal.”

The Trinamul Congress is planning to stage a massive demonstration in Delhi over the issue, including people who have been affected because of the denial of the funds. The party has booked trains to carry people to Delhi.

Trinamul leaders includ- ingtheparty’snational general secretary Abhishek Banergee will leave for Delhi on 30 September and on 2 and 3 October a dharna is planned in Delhi demanding the dues.

The affected people who live in the rural areas will come to the city tomorrow and will be put up at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

A meeting was held where Trinamul Congress leaders made the final arrangements regarding the stay and safe journey for the people who will be going to Delhi.

Earlier Miss Banerjee had met Prime Mindra Modi and requested him to clear the funds.

Trinamul MPs had also met the Secretary of Rural Development department after failing to meet Giriraj Singh, the union minister.

Meanwhile, the Enforce Directorate has summoned Abhishek Bbanerjee along with his parents to see the officials on 3 October at 10.30am in Kolkata.