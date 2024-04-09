CM to start 2nd round of campaigning from Dinhata on 12 April

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, chairperson of Trinamul Congress, will start for second round of campaigning from Dinhata in Cooch Behar, where tension is brewing between the BJP and the TMC due to frequent political clashes among the followers of BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik and North Bengal development minister Udayan Guha.

Party sources said CM Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to address an election rally for her candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia in Dinhata on 12 April.

The TMC chairperson will address more election rallies for her party candidates in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seats, where elections will be held on 19 April.

The district police officials and TMC MLA from Dinhata, Udayan Guha, accompanied by other party leaders, today visited a field for proper arrangements so that CM’s helicopter can land at the venue.

“Chief minister will be coming here around noon on 12 April. Officials from the chief minister’s office will be visiting here shortly for her security arrangements,” Mr Guha said.

Tension is brewing at Cheribari in Dinhata after the stage constructed by the BJP was set on fire allegedly by the TMC at wee hours today.

Outgoing union minister of state for home affairs Nisith Pramanik, BJP’s candidate for the second time from Cooch Behar, was scheduled to address an election meeting there today. TMC leaders brushed aside BJP’s allegations.

As TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee during her first round of campaigning from Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar criticised the BJP and its candidate Mr Pramanik, the latter has been desperately campaigning door-to-door especially to beg votes from women.

According to political observers, maximum women are supporting Mamata Banerjee following several people’s welfare schemes, especially Kanyashree and Lakshmir Bhandar.

On the other hand, TMC candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia is to take on Mr Pramanik, has been campaigning door-to-door, showcasing state government’s schemes at each corner of seven Assembly segments of Cooch Behar LS seat.