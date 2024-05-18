Counter Affidavit: TMC demands cancellation of Arjun Singh’s nomination

Exposing the inherent misogyny within the BJP, the Trinamul Congress on Friday pointed out glaring lies in BJP Barrackpore Lok Sabha candidate Arjun Singh’s election affidavit that uncovered his illicit relationship.

The TMC will also be filing an official complaint with the Election Commission on the mismatch of information stated in his election affidavit. The party has also demanded an immediate cancellation of Arjun Singh’s nomination.

In the affidavit, Arjun Singh disclosed that Usha Singh is his wife and Abhirup Kumar Singh is his dependent without giving details of the relationship. However, upon further enquiry, it was discovered that Abhirup was, in fact, his son. However, Abhirup’s mother is not Usha Singh but Srabanti Singh. Furthermore, Singh hasn’t mentioned MLA Pawan Singh’s name in his affidavit as his son.

During a press conference in Barrackpore, District Mahila president Keya Das said, “We know that according to the Hindu Marriage Act, a man cannot marry twice without having given divorce to his present wife. However, BJP candidate Arjun Singh has married twice. He did not reveal this information during his candidature in 2019 and hence we couldn’t take any steps because we didn’t have any evidence to support our facts. However, he has now mentioned it in his 2024 election affidavit due to fear of being exposed. This is an attempt to malign women…The misleading and incorrect information that he has mentioned in the affidavit and the way he disregarded Srabanti Singh, is a grave disrespect to us, the women.”

She also added, “BJP MP is torturing his second wife and humiliating her. We have spoken to her and she informed us how poorly Singh has been treating her. The residents of Barrackpore should be aware of how Arjun Singh doesn’t respect his own wife. On the contrary, CM Mamata Banerjee is empowering women through the revolutionary schemes of Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Rupashree, and others. The BJP leaders who call themselves Ram Bhakts and are Hindus are disrespecting the women.”