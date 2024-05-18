Delhi CM’s residence has become a safe haven for goons: BJP on Bibhav Kumar’s arrest

After the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case, BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the residence of Delhi CM has become a safe haven for goons.

“Bibhav Kumar’s arrest has been made from inside the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal which sends a message to people of Delhi that the residence of CM Kejriwal has become a safe haven for goons,” he said.

Earlier today, Kumar was arrested by the Delhi police after the MLC report of Ms Maliwal confirmed bruises over her left leg and cheeks.

According to the complaint filed by Maliwal, the alleged incident of assualt took place on May 13 at the chief minister’s Civil Lines residence.

She alleged that Bibhav Kumar “slapped her multiple times and hit her on the chest and stomach.”

However, in purported video released by a news agency, Ms Maliwal is also seen threatening security personnel deployed at Mr Kejriwal’s residence and abusing his PA.

In another video released today, Maliwal is seen walking normally as security personnel escorted her out of CM Kejriwal’s residence. AAP claimed that Ms Maliwal was acting to limp after four days of the assualt, as seen in another video.

The AAP has alleged that it was a BJP conspiracy to defame Mr Kejriwal who got out of bail in the liqour policy case just a few days ago. AAP leader Atishi also claimed that Maliwal was made to “hatch this conspiracy” with an old ACB case as a leverage.