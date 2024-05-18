BJP does politics not for power but to serve the nation: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday claimed that the BJP government stands with all its might to address the challenges faced by the nation’s citizens with unwavering determination.

“We do not engage in politics merely to form government but to serve the nation. Our political endeavours are dedicated to propelling the country forward. After losing elections in this country, the Congress had imposed emergency, yet they blame us,” he said.

Addressing an election rally in Haraiya on Saturday, Singh refuted Congress’ claims of BJP abolishing reservation if Modi becomes Prime Minister again. “Our government has taken steps to provide reservation to everyone. Despite our successful resolution of the triple talaq issue, the Congress party levels baseless accusations against us. It is our responsibility to protect the self-respect and dignity of all mothers, sisters and daughters, irrespective of their faith – be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian. They are all members of our family,” he asserted.

Advertisement

The BJP leader said, “After a few years, when children will be asked what is the meaning of SP, they might respond it was a ‘Samaptwadi’ party. The SP is dying like a dinosaur. In 2014, the people removed the cycle chain of the Samajwadi Party, and the same thing happened in 2017 also. Even in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the people did not allow bicycle chains to be mounted. The same thing happened in 2022 and now everyone is convinced that the chain is not going to be installed in the bicycle. It has rusted away. Similarly, after 10 years, when children are asked about Congress, they will say which Congress?”

He claimed that the BJP government is providing facilities to all eligible people without any discrimination in any scheme. He recalled that the then Congress Prime Minister had once claimed that only 15 paise out of every rupee sent by the government reaches the public’s account. However, our government has implemented such a system that the entire rupee reaches the accounts of the beneficiaries. There is no corruption anywhere, he remarked.

“Corruption does not end by changing the government. It ends when the government changes the system. Today, India commands respect and strength across the world. India alone accounts for 46 per cent of mobile sales in the world. Today, India has created a new market for many countries in the world,” he stated.

Talking about the country’s defence sector, Rajnath Singh said in previous governments, all security-related weapons were purchased from abroad. However, today, India has attained such a position that it is capable of exporting arms and other goods to nations across the globe.

“BrahMos missile is being manufactured in Lucknow itself. India wants to become a world superpower,” he asserted.

Slamming the Congress, he said, “Our soldiers have displayed immense bravery and valour time and again. Yet, the Congress seeks proof of this. This shows their mindset.”