CM to inaugurate new Circuit Bench building: Moloy Ghatak

Law minister Moloy Ghatak today said he would look into the problem of construction of Siliguri Court building, which was stalled midway, so that lawyers can get better buildings here. Mr Ghatak today admitted that the construction of a building in Siliguri Court, due to space constraints, was stalled.

“I will try to resolve the issues shortly ,” he added. Addressing a conference of lawyers in north Bengal, for the preparation of Lok Sabha election, Mr Ghatak said the state was constructing court buildings to provide modern facilities.

We have been constructing air-conditioned buildings so that lawyers can feel comfortable in the summer season. Showcasing the Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court in Jalpaiguri, Mr Ghatak said, “Coming to power chief minister Mamata Banerjee has fulfilled the long-standing demand for setting up of the Circuit Bench.

Advertisement

The Bench has started functioning in Jalpaiguri. The new building for the Circuit Bench is under progress. More than 60 per cent work has been completed. We hope the chief minister will inaugurate it shortly.” Mr Ghatak has urged the present lawyers to do their job seriously