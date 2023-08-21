CM takes initiative, Rishra Seva Sadan to re-open after 12 years

At the special initiative taken by state chief minister Mamata Banerjee, to reopen the Rishra Seva Sadan after remaining closed for more than 12 years, a high-powered state and district health department team carried out an inspection, while a team of engineers also marked the required modifications to be made for the building.

A senior doctor from the health department said the state health department have already sanctioned advanced medical equipments. In the first stage a 50-bed hospital will be set up with departments of ultrasonography, x ray, blood test laboratory and other medical services. Later more beds will be added with more advanced treatment facilities.

The Rishra civic body chairman Mr Vijay Sagar Mishra said the Rishra Seva Sadan which lay closed for 12 years due to some legal disputes is now all set to reopen within a few months. “We thank the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her special initiative towards re opening of Rishra Seva Sadhan. After a long gap the residents of Rishra will receive completely free treatment.

Patients from the panchayat areas can also avail medical facilities. Gradually the Rishra Seva Sadhan will be upgraded to a full fledged hospitals rendering advanced treatment,” Mr Vijay Sagar Mishra added.