State chief minister Mamata Banerjee this afternoon reached Chandannagar to offer Anjali and take a look at the majestic pandals and the deities.

Miss Banerjee offered Anjali to Goddess Jaghaddhatri at Bodo Kalitala and then went to Bodo Sarwajanini. The chief minister in her brief address explained that Jaghaddhatri is another form of Goddesses Durga.

She is the mother who holds and takes care of her creation. She is highly concerned about the well-being of her many sons and daughters on the earth, the chief minister said, adding that mothers by their love and caring hands keep families together in happiness, hence it is the duty of everyone to take care of our mothers at home and seek their guidance and blessings.

Banerjee said, “I have drawn on the concept of Kolkata Durga puja carnival from the colourful Jaghaddhatri puja immerson procession of Chandannagar but I have added my vision to it to make it more methodical, systematic and disciplined thus carrying the message of love and brotherhood, the rich traditional culture of Bengal and the message of the ongoing fast progress and development in Bengal with the motto of ‘service to mankind is service to God’.

I feel blessed to offer Anjali to Goddess Jaghaddhatri and seek her blessings for renewed strength and vision to serve my brothers and sisters of Bengal in a better way, said CM.