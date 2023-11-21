Court allows Left leaders to visit Jaynagar

The Calcutta High Court today in a ruling cleared the deck for the CPM to distribute relief with a rider to the victims allegedly affected by torching of homes and ransacking by the ruling party activists following the murder of a Trinamul Congress leader on last Monday at Daluakhaki village at Jaynagar, South 24-Parganas. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of Calcutta High Court ruled in favour of the CPM plea to let them distribute relief to the victims allegedly hit by arson and ransacking of homes on last Monday.

Sayan Banerjee, a law yer-turned-activist of the party, who moved Calcutta High Court after police had prevented a CPM delegation led by the party’s central committee member Sujan Chakraborty from ent ering into the area to distribute relief, had moved court against the police action. Justice Mantha, however, slapped some conditions while granting the prayer of Mr Banerjee.

The court of Justice Mantha, while issuing the ruling on distribution of relief added a rider in asking Banerjee to take permission from Jaynagar ps first before distribution of relief and asked him not to enter the village with more than five members and asked him to refrain from issuing any provocative statements that may adversely affect the law and order situation there.

The police at Daluakhaki village at Jaynagar had so far barred any political delegation from entering the village with relief. The CPM apart, Cong ress and ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui too were preve nted from entering the village.