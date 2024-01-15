Chandannagar lights to illuminates Ayodhya Ram Mandir during its inaguration

The famed Chandannagar lights will be illuminating the Ayodhya Ram Mandir during and after its 22 January consecration. Decorative lighting put up by Chandannagar artisans, famous for their craft, will be illuminating not just the Ram Mandir, but also a 10 km radius around the temple during its consecration.

The marvels of the Chandannagar lights will be on display at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir for a full year. The proprietor of Saha Electrics, Mr Manoj Saha, said the Chandannagar lights are the first choice for different religious festivals and occasions in Uttar Pradesh. “Previously the Chandannagar lights illuminated the Ram Mandir and Chitrakut (in Madhya Pradesh) during last year’s Diwali.

We were then confident enough that during the grand inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir the Chandannagar lights will be the first choice. The Chandannagar lights have once again achieved the honour of displaying their marvels on the occasion of the historical inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

This time the LED lights has been replaced by Strip lighting system which has extra glow and can withstand the year-long harshness of weather changes. Massive illuminated gates will welcome the devotees and dignitaries. The lights will display the different incidents related to Shri Ram as described in the Ramayana.” As many as 150 light mechanics and workers have left for Ayodhya today with the entire lighting system.

From 15 January onwards the lights will be assembled to form arches, gates, figures and characters as described in the Ramayana. The chandannagar lights will add colourful grace in and around the Ram Mandir covering a radius of 10 kms. The lights will remain there for a year.

Ten light mechanics will stay in Ayodhya for the year to perform regular maintenance of the lights and illumination. “It is a matter of great honour for us that Chandannagar lights have been asked to illuminate the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on the occasion of the glorious inauguration of the temple,” said Mr Saha.